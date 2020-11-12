Elon Head Coach Mike Schrage Announces Full 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule

ELON, NC – The Elon University men’s basketball team announced its 26-game schedule for the 2020-21 season on November 12. In this second season under head coach Mike Schrage, the Phoenix will look to build on a year that saw the program make a CAA semifinals appearance for the first time in history.

“I am proud of the schedule we were able to put together especially during these challenging times,” Schrage said. “We benefit from having so many opportunities to play great teams here closer to home. It will be a big challenge for us but one that will certainly prepare us for the rigors of our conference. We are excited to be continuing to prepare for the season”

Elon will open its season on Nov. 25, at Schar Center against N.C. Wesleyan. The Phoenix will then remain at home for games against High Point (Nov. 28) and Mercer (Dec. 3).

Following the first three games at home, the maroon and gold will hit the road for its first away contest of the season against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Dec. 6. Elon then travels to Washington, D.C. to matchup with Howard on Dec. 8. Both contests are part of the Mako Medical Duke Classic Honoring Dr. Onye E. Akwari, a multi-team event also featuring Bellarmine that is being co-hosted by Duke and Howard.

The Phoenix rounds out its non-conference road schedule with a Dec. 12 tilt against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. Elon then returns home to finish non-conference play against Campbell (Dec. 15) and UNCG (Dec. 19) before a two-week break ahead of the beginning of CAA play.

Elon begins its 2020-21 conference slate on Jan. 2 when it travels to Boston to take on Northeastern. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CAA has adjusted its traditional home-and-home round robin schedule to allow teams to play against the same opponent at the same site on consecutive days. With the exception of games when teams face their designated travel partner, all conference games will take place on Saturdays and Sundays. On weeks when a team faces its travel partner, each team will play once at home and once on the road, with flexibility given to create a day off between contests.

Elon concludes the regular season with a pair of home contests against Hofstra on Feb. 27 and 28. The Phoenix will then turn its attention to the 2020-21 CAA Tournament that is set to take place at the Sports and Entertainment Arena in Washington, D.C., on March 6-9.

Fan Attendance Policy

Elon will start both the men’s and women’s basketball season with no fans allowed inside Schar Center, in keeping with pandemic safety policies and protocols established by the North Carolina Governor’s Office and Elon University.

“While we are disappointed that we will not have fans to begin the season, it is paramount that the safety of Elon University and our surrounding community comes first,” said Elon Director of Athletics Dave Blank. “We are extremely grateful for our fans who have purchased season tickets in hopes of supporting our teams in person this season and we remain hopeful that as the seasons progress, changing conditions will allow us to welcome you to Schar Center.”

As a result of attendance limitations, Elon Athletics will announce virtual engagement opportunities in the coming days for fans to support Phoenix teams this winter.