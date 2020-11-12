Elon Women’s Basketball Announces 2020-21 Regular-Season Schedule

ELON, N.C.- The Elon University women’s basketball team announced its 24-game schedule for the 2020-21 season on November 12. The Phoenix will take on Furman and UNC Greensboro inside Schar Center in its first two of 11 home contests while also hosting Northeastern, James Madison, Delaware, College of Charleston and William & Mary during conference play.

Elon will open its 2020-21 season with three road matchups against Gardner-Webb, Western Carolina and NC State on Nov. 25, Dec. 5 and Dec. 9. prior to its matchups against Furman on Dec. 13 and UNCG on Dec. 18. The maroon and gold then close out the nonconference slate at North Carolina A&T on Dec. 20.

The Phoenix begins 2021 on Jan. 2 with its conference opener against Northeastern. In the place of a traditional, home-and-home round robin schedule, CAA teams will play against the same opponent at the same site on consecutive days, primarily Saturdays and Sundays. The only exception will come when teams face their designated travel partner. On those weekends, each team will play once at home and once on the road, with flexibility given to create a day off in between contests.

Elon’s regular season will conclude with a pair of road contests at Hofstra on Feb. 27 and 28.

Fan Attendance Policy

Elon will start both the men’s and women’s basketball season with no fans allowed inside Schar Center, in keeping with pandemic safety policies and protocols established by the North Carolina Governor’s Office and Elon University.

“While we are disappointed that we will not have fans to begin the season, it is paramount that the safety of Elon University and our surrounding community comes first,” said Elon Director of Athletics Dave Blank. “We are extremely grateful for our fans who have purchased season tickets in hopes of supporting our teams in person this season and we remain hopeful that as the seasons progress, changing conditions will allow us to welcome you to Schar Center.”

As a result of attendance limitations, Elon Athletics will announce virtual engagement opportunities in the coming days for fans to support Phoenix teams this winter.