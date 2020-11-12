Elon’s Colón / Perpignan Named CAA Women’s Basketball Preseason All-Conference Selections, Phoenix Picked Fourth

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association announced that Elon women’s basketball’s Ariel Colón and Brie Perpignan were named preseason all-conference selections, as voted on by the league’s head coaches on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. The coaches voted Elon fourth in the conference in its preseason poll.

“We are excited to be just a couple of weeks away from the opening game,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “I am extremely grateful to our university, athletic administration and the CAA for all the hard work they’ve done to ensure a safe season. Even though the schedule will be slightly different, I am excited about the challenge of playing back to back games during the conference season.”

A third team All-CAA honoree last season, Colón led the Phoenix in several categories, including points (343), field goals (130) and rebounds (159). In her 30 games played, she had 28 starts while also averaging 11.4 points and 25.5 minutes played. The guard scored in the double digits in 17 games in addition to posting double-doubles against Charleston (13 pts., 10 reb.) and Towson (17 pts., 12 reb.).

Perpignan was named honorable mention in the poll. Appearing in 29 games during the 2019-20 season, she ranked fourth in the conference was the team leader in free throw percentage (.838), making 83-of-99 attempts. She also paced the Phoenix in minutes per game (27.8) and assist/turnover ratio (1.25) while finishing second in points per game (10.2), field goals (101) and assists (79).

“I am proud of my players and the resilience they have shown navigating through this pandemic to be able to play the game they love,” said Smith. “We look forward to a great season.”

The Phoenix tied Northeastern with 54 points in addition to earning one first-place vote. James Madison is the preseason favorite with 76 points and six first-place votes. Drexel finished second with 65 points and two first-place votes, followed by Towson with 60 and one first-place vote, Elon and Northeastern. Delaware (44), Charleston (36), William & Mary (33), UNCW (15) and Hofstra (12) made up the bottom half of the poll.

2020-21 CAA Preseason Poll

Team (First-Place Votes) Points 1. James Madison (6) 76 2. Drexel (2) 65 3. Towson (1) 60 T-4. Elon (1) 54 T-4. Northeastern 54 6. Delaware 44 7. Charleston 36 8. William & Mary 33 9. UNCW 15 10. Hofstra 12