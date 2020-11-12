High Point Panthers Men’s Basketball Signs Brock Williams(Burlington Christian) and Jake Koverman

HIGH POINT, N.C.— High Point University men’s basketball coach Tubby Smith announced the signings of Jake Koverman and Brock Williams for the 2021-2022 academic year. Both signed their National Letters of Intent today on National Signing Day (Nov 11).

Brock Williams

Guard

Burlington, N.C. | Burlington Christian

A 6’0 point guard, Williams currently plays for Burlington Christian. During the 2018-19 season, Williams was named one of MaxPrep’s Top 5 Leading Scorers in the Nation as he averaged 34 points per game. Williams has earned All-State honors each year he has been in high school. He had scored his 1000th point during his sophomore season, his high school game-high was when he dropped 51 points in the Eastern Alamance Holiday Hoopla Tournament in 2018. Williams played AAU for Team Felton for two years and one year for Team Loaded.

Coach Smith on Williams: “Brock is an outstanding scorer and this is something that we need. With Denny Slay II graduating this year we needed another point guard in the system. We have Bryant Randleman who started at the point for us and Bryson Childress who can play the point as well but Brock will add an element to our game with his ability to push the ball in transition and the fact that he can shoot with range. This fall he is averaging over 30 points a game in the fall league. He plays for Coach Eric Dudley at Burlington Christian where he transferred to. We are looking forward to having him. With the COVID-19 pandemic, we did not get to watch him play much in person and he was not able to come on an official visit but we are grateful and excited about him being a part of our High Point Panther family.”

Jake Koverman

Forward

Severna, Md. | Southern

A 6-7 small forward, Koverman currently plays for Southern High School in Harwood, Maryland. The Severna, Maryland native averaged a double-double in high school averaging 18 points and 13 rebounds a game. Koverman played AAU for DMV Stags Basketball and was named an all-star during his time with them.

Coach Smith on Koverman: “Jake is an outstanding young man both on the court and in the classroom. I am very impressed with him. He goes to Southern High School; his coach Will Maynard and I have developed a good relationship. Koverman had a knee injury last year but he has rehabbed that and has had an outstanding fall, so we are really excited to have him be a part of our program. He is about 6’7, he can shoot with range, he is athletic, and has a 3.9 GPA. He has all the ingredients to become an outstanding player. In this day and time with the COVID-19 pandemic, he was not able to come on an official visit, but he came to a game last year and saw our beautiful campus and all that we have to offer. We are excited to have him be a part of the High Point Panther family.”