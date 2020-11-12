Mickey Williard Will Not Return as HPT HiToms Head Coach

High Point/Thomasville – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms announced today that Mickey Willard will not return as the Tommies 2021 head coach.

A native of High Point, Williard led the HiToms to the Coastal Plain League’s Mid-Atlantic division championship with a 24-7 record. Pacing the HiToms to their second division title in three seasons, Williard’s leadership also produced the CPL’s Hitter of the Year in Hogan Windish and Pitcher of the Year Ryan Cusick.

“I would like to thank the HiToms Organization and Greg Suire for trusting me to lead the team this past summer,” Mickey Williard said. “To our talented players, I look forward to following your collegiate careers and seeing many of you selected in the MLB draft. To the host families, staff, and assistant coaches, thank you for your efforts to ensure we had a successful season. I will be stepping away to pursue my MBA at Wake Forest University, but will remain a fan of the HiToms for life.”

The 2020 campaign captained by Williard also produced nine Tommies on the All-CPL First Team: Hogan Windish, Ryan Cusick, Michael Turconi, KJ Wells Jr., Michael Silverling, Luke Spiva, Rudy Maxwell, Zack Gelof and Brody McCullough and four on the ALL-CPL second team: former Post 87 HiTom Avery Cain (King University), Davidson County resident Will Lancaster (USC Upstate), Winston Salem resident Kier Meredith (Clemson) and Wake Forest pitcher Shane Smith.

“Mickey did a tremendous job this year skippering our team,” HPT HiToms President Greg Suire said. “With challenges on every corner due to the pandemic, Williard was a steady voice through the pre-season and his continued leadership produced tremendous in-season results. It was an honor having him write another historic chapter of HiToms baseball.

