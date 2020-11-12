Papa John’s Pizza Pro Picks Week #10

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Week #09 – Michael Davis – Won with Tie Breaker with Previous Winner

Week #08 – Kenneth Grimes – Missed 4 – Won with Tie-Breaker

Week #07 – Chris Ross – Missed 2 – Won with Tie-Breaker

Week #06 – Gary Smith – Missed 3 of 12

Week #05 – Jason Nelson – Won with Tie Breaker – First Entry

Week #04 – Jason S – Won with Tie Breaker with Previous Winner

Week #03 – Bob Black – Missed 3 of 14 – Won with Tie Breaker

Week #02 – Bruce Wagoner – Swept – Perfect Score including Tie-Breaker

Week #01 – Marshall Brown – Missed 2 of 13

Complete Name, Email Address and Contact Telephone Number.

Select Winners PLUS Tie-Breaker

Submit

ONLY SUNDAY GAMES!!

Full Rules at the Bottom of the Page. Weekly Winner FREE Large 5-Topping Pizza from Papa John’s Pizza, 2924-B Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC.





Name:

E-mail:

Phone: Houston

Cleveland Washington

Detroit Jacksonville

Green Bay Philadelphia

New York Tampa Bay

Carolina Denver

Las Vegas Los Angeles

Miami Buffalo

Arizona Seattle

Los Angeles San Francisco

New Orleans Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Baltimore

New England TIE BREAKER – Buccaneers (6-53 play the Panthers (3-6) Sunday. What will be the TOTAL POINTS of the Game Tiebreaker:





Contest starts immediately.

RULES

1. One entry per person.

2. In the event of multiple entries, the last one submitted will be used. All previous entries are void.

3. All entries must include an email address and contact telephone number.

4. We will post multiple games, not selecting a game is counted as a loss.

5. Deadline for Entries is 12:00 Noon on Sunday.

6. There will be one winner each week. Weekly Winner wins one FREE Large 5-Topping Pizza from Pappa John’s Pizza.

7. The Winner is determined by the most wins selected. In case of ties, the winner determined by closest to the Tie Breaker without going over.

8. Once an individual has won, they may continue playing. They will be ineligible for the weekly prize.

9. There is no fee to entry.

10. All entries are the property of GreensboroSports.com.

11. GreensboroSports.com is not responsible for late submissions, errors or other issues that may result in a contestant’s entry being not submitted.

12. GreensboroSports.com will not share names/email addresses/phone numbers of contestants with any outside entity, organization or business.

13. Winners may be required to have picture taken for publicity purposes.

