SEC Football hit like a “Ton of Bricks” this week, as Four Games for Saturday have been Postponed due to COVID-19/Coronavirus

Here are the SEC Football Games that been Postponed for this week/Saturday November 14:

1)Georgia at Missouri

2)Alabama at LSU

3)Texas A&M at Tennessee

4)Auburn at Mississippi State

The Georgia at Missouri football game of November 14 has been postponed due to combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Alabama at LSU and Texas A&M at Tennessee football games of November 14 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the LSU and Texas A&M football programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

“While it is unfortunate to have multiple postponements in the same week, we began the season with the understanding interruptions to the schedule were possible and we have remained focused throughout the season on the health of everyone around our programs,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We must remain vigilant, within our programs and in our communities, to prevent the spread of the virus and to manage activities that contribute to these interruptions.”

It was announced Monday that the Auburn at Mississippi State game of November 14 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program.