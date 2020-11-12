Western Carolina Catamounts will play their First Game of the College Football Season this Saturday at Liberty University(Will Jones, from Page HS, is ready to lead the ‘Cats)

Western Carolina University will play their first game of the 2020 College Football Season this Saturday, at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Virginia…

The WCU Catamounts have a redshirt junior as one of their leaders, and that would be 6’4/220 Will Jones, from Page High School, in Greensboro, North Carolina…

Jones has experience as the ‘Cats QB, and he could prove to be one of the top players on the ‘Cats club this season, if he can remain healthy…Jones will see quite a bit of pressure this season, behind center…

WCU has Liberty on Saturday, then Eastern Kentucky on November 21, and later on they will face the North Carolina Tar Heels, in Chapel Hill, on December 11…The next Western Carolina football game will be on February 20, 2021, at Furman, one of the ‘Cats Southern Conference foes…

WCU will begin their abbreviated 2020-2021 season, with Five Straight Away Games…

As for this Saturday at Liberty University:

Cullowhee, N.C. – Western Carolina’s season-opening road game this Saturday, Nov. 14 at No. 22 Liberty has been optioned for broadcast on ESPNU, it was announced today. Kickoff at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., is scheduled for Noon.

Saturday’s game will also be simulcasted through ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app.

The game will also be broadcast on the Catamount Sports Network with an air time of the Pepsi Tailgate Show at 11:00 am. Fans across western North Carolina can hear the game locally on nine CSN affiliates: in Cullowhee on 90.5 FM WWCU; in Dillsboro on 95.3 WWOO; 105.7 FM and 540 AM WRGC “The River” in Sylva; 104.9 FM and 1050 AM WFSC in Franklin; WISE Sports Radio 1310 AM and 102.9 FM in Asheville; and 970 AM WYSE in Canton, with live streaming audio online at CatamountSports.com.

Western Carolina and NCAA FBS Independent Liberty (7-0) meet for the seventh time in the all-time series – and the first since 2008. The all-time series stands tied 3-3 with Liberty having won the previous two meetings. WCU does hold a 2-1 edge in match-ups in Lynchburg all-time. The Flames, off to their best start in the program’s 48-year history, are among the FBS national rankings for the first time since reclassifying in 2019.

Though recent years have seen Catamount football and it Southern Conference brethren grace the ESPN airwaves through live streaming channels on ESPN3 and ESPN+, the opportunities on the cable network have been few and far between over the years. Western Carolina did face archrival Appalachian State on the now world-renowned “Worldwide Leader in Sports” in what was documented as just the second-ever live broadcast on ESPN back in 1979.

WCU has been on ESPNU a couple of times including a pair of 2016 trips to both College Station, Texas, to face Texas A&M and nearby Knoxville, Tenn., to face the Tennessee Volunteers. In a home appearance on ESPNU back in 2007, the Catamounts outscored 11th-ranked Wofford, 41-to-10, in the second half to stage a feverish rally before falling to the Terriers, 47-44, in a Thursday night game.

The move this weekend marks WCU’s second-straight appearance on ESPN’s linear television channels as the 2019 regular-season finale at nationally-ranked Alabama was televised on ESPN.

