Diamond Monroe(Dudley HS) has committed to play College Basketball at Elon University
Committed ?????? @ElonWBasketball @exdunker @CoachEIFarmer @Wickapedia @TeamFeltonGirls @Ragsdale_Tigers pic.twitter.com/biJ34f73gz
— Diamond J. Monroe (@DiamondMonroe40) November 8, 2019
Head Coach Charlotte Smith (@exdunker ) and @ElonWBasketball announce their 2021 recruiting class that includes @DiamondMonroe40 …@WFMY @WFMYhss pic.twitter.com/hy4hCcVa0N
— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) November 13, 2020
