Elon Men’s Basketball Announces Signing of RJ Noord to Class of 2021

ELON, N.C. – Elon University men’s basketball and head coach Mike Schrage announced the signing of RJ Noord on Friday, Nov. 13.

“We became serious with RJ earlier as we were fortunate that he attended our camp two summers ago,” Schrage explained. “We benefitted from him seeing campus and meeting us in person before the recruiting restrictions that have really limited his class. We are always going to want to recruit my hometown, and we are hoping RJ is the third guard from Atlanta to have an impact here in just our short time. He definitely has the talent and the love of the gym to do so. He can play both on and off the ball making plays for himself or others starting in transition. We welcome his family and coaches to our family, and especially his Mom – Angela – who gave her blessing even without having the opportunity to visit Elon.”

A 6-3 guard out of Decatur, Ga., and Heritage High School, Noord was named 6A First Team All-State by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association and the Georgia High School Association, respectively. As a junior in 2019-20, Noord posted averages of 20.2 points, 4.1 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game en route to a Sweet 16 berth in the Georgia state playoffs.

Listed as a 3-star recruit by Rivals.com and 247 Sports, Noord has already scored over 1,000 career points through his junior season at Heritage. Noord’s accomplishments earned him selections to attend both the NCAA Basketball Academy in Houston, Tx. in 2018, and the Top 100 Camp sponsored by the Georgia High School Association.

Noord will join the Phoenix men’s basketball program in the fall of 2021.