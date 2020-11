High School Basketball Game Report on Shining Light Academy/SLA vs. Piedmont Classical School/PCS, with both Girls and Boys results

Finals:Shining Light Academy/SLA girls 65, Piedmont Classical School/PCS 14

Piedmont Classical School/PCS boys 84, Shining Light Academy/SLA 72

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 6 2 6 0 14 SHINING LIGHT 17 23 12 13 65

PIEDMONT CLASSICAL – RAIGAN HARRIS 8, NAIMA AMOS 3, LAUREN JOINER 3

SHINING LIGHT (1-0/0-0) – JOY CONE 41, ELLA SMITH 15, JAYLA MASSEY 8, KAYLEIGH FIEDLER 1

**********JOY CONE LEADS ALL SCORERS WITH 41 POINTS ON 5-3 POINTERS TO START THE SEASON, A DAY AFTER SHE SIGNS HER LETTER OF INTENT WITH QUEENS UNIVERSITY. ELLA SMITH ADDED 15 WHILE JAYLA MASSEY CHIPS IN 8 POINTS. THE KNIGHTS WILL BE BACK IN ACTION ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AGAINST BETHANY FROM SUMMERFIELD.**********

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 19 21 23 21 84 SHINING LIGHT 14 15 13 30 72

PIEDMONT CLASSICAL – JONDALE STANLEY 13, CALEB FARRISH 13, ADAM VINCENT 12, DRESHAUN BROWN 11, KHALIF BARNES 9, LAMONT MCNEILL 8, JULIUS HARRISON 8, EVAN BYNUM 5, WESLEY SILVER 3, ASHTIN GAINEY 2

SHINING LIGHT (0-1/0-0) – NASIR GIBBS 33, WILL RHODES 23, ALEX HOGSETT 9, ZION PETTY 3, T.J. CORBIN 2, JOSH MEBANE 2

**********PIEDMONT CLASSICAL USED A BALANCED SCORING ATTACK TO BEAT THE KNIGHTS WITH 4 PLAYERS IN DOUBLE DIGITS. SHINING LIGHT MAKES A RUN LATE BUT JUST COULDN’T CATCH PIEDMONT. FOR SHINING LIGHT ACADEMY KNIGHTS, NASIR LED ALL SCORERS WITH 33 WITH 5-3 POINTERS. WILL RHODES ALSO POURS IN 23 POINTS. THE KNIGHTS WILL BE BACK IN ACTION ON MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16 AGAINST BETHANY FROM SUMMERFIELD.**********

Courtesy of:

Danny Robinson

Assistant Principal

Athletic Director

Shining Light Academy