Jadyn Murray(Northwest Guilford HS) has committed to play College Basketball and continue her Academic Education at Johns Hopkins University…..

Murray, from the Class of 2021 at Northwest Guilford High School…

I’m so excited to announce my commitment to Johns Hopkins! I am so grateful for the support from God, my coaches, and family; especially my mom, who has been there with me every step of the way. Thank you Coach Bixby and Coach Bridget for this wonderful opportunity! @JHUwbb pic.twitter.com/FsRYLTfBVH — Jadyn Murray (@jadyn_murray) November 13, 2020

Congratulations to Lady Gater 2021 @jadyn_murray on her commitment to further her education and athletic career at Johns Hopkins University! We are beyond proud!