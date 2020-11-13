Jadyn Murray(Northwest Guilford HS) has committed to play College Basketball and continue her Academic Education at Johns Hopkins University

Posted by Andy Durham on November 13, 2020

Murray, from the Class of 2021 at Northwest Guilford High School…

Lady Gaters
@LadyGatersBB
Congratulations to Lady Gater 2021 @jadyn_murray on her commitment to further her education and athletic career at Johns Hopkins University! We are beyond proud!

