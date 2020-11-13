lon Women’s Basketball Signs Doty and Monroe to 2021 Recruiting Class

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University women’s basketball team announced on Friday, Nov. 13 the signing of Kamryn Doty and Diamond Monroe. They will begin their collegiate careers with the Phoenix in the 2021-22 season.

“My staff and I are excited to welcome Kamryn Doty and Diamond Monroe to our Elon family for the 2021-2022 season,” said head coach Charlotte Smith. “Not only are we adding two talented players to our team, but we are also adding two tremendous young women to the Elon community.”

Kamryn Doty | 5-7 | Guard | Tucson, Ariz. | AZ Compass High School

– 2019-20 state champion

– All-state honoree (first team)

– Record holder for most points scored in a game (35) at AZ Compass

– Two-time Region Player of the Year

– Two-time all-region selection (first team)

– 3A Defensive Player of the Year

– Freshman of the Year

– Member of her high school’s 1,000-point club

What Coach Smith had to Say About Kamryn

“Kam has a passion for the game that is immediately evident when watching her play. She stays in the gym working on her craft and is determined to be great. Her competitiveness and will to win are contagious. Kam has already developed a strong skill set at the point guard position. She has tremendous court vision and she understands how to score from all three levels. Kam has the ability to make the game easier for her teammates.”

Diamond Monroe | 5-10 | Guard | Greensboro, N.C. | James B. Dudley High School

– All-area (second team)

– North Carolina Basketball Associations All-District honoree (third team)

– Haeco Invitational tournament team

– Metro 4A all-conference selection

– Piedmont Triad all-conference player

What Coach Smith had to Say About Diamond

“The first things we noticed about Diamond were her tenacious drive and commitment to the gym. She goes after every loose ball and rebound like the game is on the line. Her unselfishness is displayed in her willingness to play any role necessary to win. Diamond is a Swiss Army knife of sorts in that she can impact the game in a variety of ways. She has the ability to fill up the stat sheet with hustle plays and high-percentage scoring. Her energy is infectious.”