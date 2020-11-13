Northwest Guilford High School Athletics Schedule for the Week of 11/16-11/20/2020

Posted by Press Release on November 13, 2020 at 4:41 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Monday, November 16
4:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country OPEN Metro 4A Conference Meet- Page Host Away

Tuesday, November 17
4:00 PM Coed Junior Varsity Cross Country OPEN NCLA Home

Wednesday, November 18
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Oak Grove High School Home
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Oak Grove High School Home

Thursday, November 19
5:00PM Girls Junior Varsity Volleyball Southwest Guilford High School Away
6:30 PM Girls Varsity Volleyball Southwest Guilford High School Away

Friday, November 20
4:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Southwest Guilford High School Away

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top