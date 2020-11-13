Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley HS) has signed her National Letter of Intent to College Basketball at Towson University
Quinzia Fulmore, from James B. Dudley High School, has signed her NLI/National Letter of Intent with Towson University, to play women’s college basketball, at Towson…
??????!
Welcome to Towson, Quinzia! ??#UnitedWeRoar | #ncaaW pic.twitter.com/cYtLumRpM5
— Towson Women's Hoops (@Towson_WBB) November 11, 2020
