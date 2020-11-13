Quinzia Fulmore(Dudley HS) has signed her National Letter of Intent to play College Basketball at Towson University

Posted by Andy Durham on November 13, 2020 at 5:01 pm under College, High School, Photos, Video | Be the First to Comment

Quinzia Fulmore, from James B. Dudley High School, has signed her NLI/National Letter of Intent with Towson University, to play women’s college basketball, at Towson…

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top