Southwest Guilford High School Athletics Schedule for the Week of 11/16-11/20/2020

Monday, November 16

Tuesday, November 17

5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Page High School Away

6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Page High School Away

Wednesday, November 18

4:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Conference meet @ SWGHS Home

Thursday, November 19

5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Volleyball Northwest Guilford High School Home

6:30 PM Womens Varsity Volleyball Northwest Guilford High School Home

Friday, November 20

4:00 PM Coed Varsity Cross Country Northwest Guilford High School Home

**********SW Guilford is excited to announce our first week of athletic contests starting Tuesday, Nov. 17th.**********

Please note the following modifications for both XC and Volleyball events:

1.Season Passes only for all volleyball games- Currently we have no walk up spectators

A.If tickets come available, we will let you know based on first come, first serve

B.Cross Country- 100 spectators per event (limited to family of runners only)

C.Masks are required by all spectators at all times

D.Volleyball- JV 5:00 PM V 6:30 PM

i.Once JV game has ended, all JV spectators must leave the facility

1.View all SW Volleyball, Basketball, Lacrosse, Football, Soccer, Wrestling Games “Live Streamed” or On-Demand starting with next week’s Nov. 19th Volleyball Game

A.Go to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/southwest-guilford-high-school-high-point-nc

B.Subscription start at $10.99 monthly, and $69.99 yearly

C.By joining you will get all home JV/V volleyball, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, football and wrestling events

D.Plus you will see the Cowboys on the road at the following schools- Northern Guilford, Grimsley, Ragsdale, NWG, Page, Mount Tabor, Parkland and many more

D.Viewing package is from any mobile device “live streamed” or ON-Demand

E.Catch all thousands of other schools from across the country with your subscription as well