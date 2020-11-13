“The Man/Golden Boy” who made the Green Bay Packers a Football Dynasty has died:Paul Hornung gone at age 84

Coming in from the Associated Press/AP on Twitter….

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Paul Hornung, the dazzling “Golden Boy” of the Green Bay Packers whose singular ability to generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker helped turn the team into an NFL dynasty, died Friday. He was 84.

Hornung’s family confirmed his death to the Louisville Sports Commission and to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In July 2016, Hornung sued equipment manufacturer Riddell Inc., saying football helmets he wore during his professional career failed to protect him from brain injury. Hornung suffered multiple concussions with the Packers and had been diagnosed with dementia, the lawsuit said.

Hornung won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at Notre Dame. He was the NFL MVP in 1961 and played on four championship teams (1961, ’62, ’65 and ’66).

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1986.

Hornung and another of the league’s top stars, Detroit’s Alex Karras, were suspended for 1963 by Commissioner Pete Rozelle for betting on NFL games and associating with undesirable persons. They returned to the NFL the next year.

“In the middle of the field he may be only slightly better than an average ballplayer,” Green Bay Coach Vince Lombardi once said, “but inside the 20-yard line he is one of the greatest I have ever seen. He smells that goal line.”

Several Hall of Famers from Green Bay’s glory days have died this year. Along with Hornung, defensive greats Willie Wood, Herb Adderley and Willie Davis also died. Bart Starr, the quarterback for those title teams, passed away in May 2019.

