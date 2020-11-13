Thursday Night Football with Indianapolis Colts over Tennessee Titans, 34-17:”N.C. State Night” for Colts with TD’s from Philip Rivers, Nyheim Hines, and Jacoby Brissett, all former Wolfpack Players

Final from Thursday Night Football on FOX:

Indianapolis Colts 34, Tennessee Titans 17

Colts(6-3)/Titans(6-3)

Philips Rivers, the Colts QB goes 29-39 for 308 yards and 1 TD/0 INT…RB Nyheim Hines runs the ball 12 times for 70 yards and 1 TD, plus Hines caught 5 passes for 45 yards, and 1 TD…115 Total yards and 2 total TD’s for Hines, and he was named the Player of the Game on FOX for the Colts…Jacoby Brissett, the Colts backup QB comes in the game, and carries the football one time for a TD, on a two-yard carry….

Rivers, Hines and Brissett, all former N.C. State Wolfpack football players….