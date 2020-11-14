Danny Pigge’s Pigskin/Pigsking Preview:ACC(Wake at UNC/FSU at N.C. State), ECU, APP, Charlotte, WCU and more

Final from Friday night:

Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17

Cincinnati(7-0)/ECU(1-6)

Games set for Saturday, on the Danny Pigge Pigskin/Pigsking Preview…Danny Pigge, with Ameriprise Financial, and Danny is the former South Carolina Gamecock offensive lineman…Be sure to see Danny Pigge’s ad on the right hand column, here at this website…

***********Now here is the Danny Pigge Pigskin/Pigsking Preview for Saturday November 14, 2020…..***********

Wake Forest at North Carolina 12 Noon on the ACC Network…Local radio on 94.5 FM for North Carolina and on 98.1 FM for Wake Forest….

North Carolina(5-2)/Wake Forest(4-2)…North Carolina favored by 14 points….

North Carolina with Nick Mackovic(Page HS) on the O-line, Carson Burgess(Southeast Guilford HS) is at wide receiver, and Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) on the defensive line…Myles Murphy, the freshman from Dudley HS, seeing increased playing time on the D-line for North Carolina, in recent weeks….

Wake Forest with Malik Puryear(High Point Christian Academy) on DL, Spencer Clapp(Eastern Guilford HS) on the O-line, and Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) at TE….

Miami(6-1) at Virginia Tech(4-3) 12 Noon on ESPN…

Miami favored by 6 points…

Virginia Tech with QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), WR Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) and LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS)…

Notre Dame(7-0) at Boston College(5-3) 3:30pm on ABC TV/TV 45 locally

Notre Dame favored by 10 points….

Louisville(2-5) at Virginia(2-4) 3:30pm on ACC Network

Virginia favored by 3 points…

Florida State(2-5) at N.C. State(4-3) 7:30pm on the ACC Network…On local radio on 105.7 FM

N.C. State favored by 7 points…

Bryson Speas(Dudley HS) on the offensive line, and Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) at DB/Safety, for N.C. State, and State has Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) on their roster, at #2 on the depth chart at Kicker…

Pittsburgh(4-4) at Georgia Tech(2-5) Postponed

+++++Clemson(7-1), Duke(2-6), Syracuse(1-7) OFF+++++

Western Carolina(0-0) at Liberty University(7-0) 12 Noon…ESPNU

Liberty favored by 17 points…

Will Jones(Page HS) at quarterback for the Western Carolina Catamounts…

Georgia State(3-3) at Appalachian State(5-1) 2:30pm on 1320/1230/920/600 AM radio locally…ESPN-Plus

APP State favored by 13 points….

Appalachian State with Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) at WR and Elijah Dirrassouba(Page HS) at DL, and Tre Caldwell, from Southeast Guilford HS, at DB…

Gardner Webb(0-0) at Charlotte(2-3) Cancelled