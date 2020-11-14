Mariah Frazier(Ragsdale HS) had committed to attend and has signed her National Letter of Intent for Appalachian State Women’s Basketball

Posted by Andy Durham on November 14, 2020 at 2:06 pm

Mariah Frazier, from Ragsdale High School, has signed her NLI/National Letter of Intent with Appalachian State University, for Women’s Basketball….

