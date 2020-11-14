Mariah Frazier(Ragsdale HS) had committed to attend and has signed her National Letter of Intent for Appalachian State Women’s Basketball
100000% COMMITTED TO @AppStateWBB @AppStCoachAngel @ASUCoachPierce @_KateDempsey @Coach_Centeno @TeamCurry @SheIsCoachAsh pic.twitter.com/UETibqvtao
— Mariah Frazier (@MariahFrazier10) July 18, 2020
