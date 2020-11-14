NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse: Winter Programs

Please email lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.

OVERVIEW

Continue to improve your Lacrosse skills or begin the game by playing Box lacrosse. Outdoors at Proehlific Park will be the location for local boys youth teams to participate in the Triad BoxLa (Small-sided Lacrosse) league. Players will improve ball-handling skills in tight spaces, defensive footwork, and precise shooting accuracy.

Registration: Online registration open NOW through December 6th.

Please complete online registration and review the rules and regulations.

Contact us at lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.

LOCATION

Proehlific Park

4517 Jessup Grove Rd, Greensboro, NC 27410

**Outdoors**

DATES & TIMES

11/29, 12/6, 12/13, 12/20, 1/10, 1/17, 1/24

Ranging from 2:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m.

Specific training times and field location will be communicated weekly

*Dates and times subject to change

TEAM AND PLAYER REQUIREMENTS:

Each player must have all safety equipment and a 40” lacrosse stick (no long poles). There will be a maximum of 12 players per team. Prior to each game, there will be a 45 min instructional session. Teams may be formed prior to registering. Each player must individually register and coach should provide team roster to Ira Vanterpool at ivanterpool@ncfusion.org.

GAME DETAILS:

All games will be three 12 min periods with a two min break in between, 5×5 goals, US Box Lacrosse Association rules apply. Limited space is available for teams and players, so please register early.

PROGRAM COST:

$135 per player

A US Lacrosse membership is required for registration. After Travel Box teams are selected, boys participating in the Travel Box League will receive a 25% discount towards the Triad BoxLa League fee. Goalkeepers are not eligible for the 25% discount.

RULES SUMMARY:

• Six Players per side including the goalie. Each team dresses a maximum of 12 players.

• All players must use a standard 40” attack stick.

• Each team is allotted one timeout per game prior to the last 4 minutes of play in the third period.

• There is a 30-sec shot clock (kept by field official).

• Games ending with a tie score are decided by penalty shots.

Player Positions:

Attack, Midfield, Defender and Goalie

NO take out body checks. If a player receives multiple unnecessary roughness penalties, they will be asked to discontinue their participation in the league.

Substitutions:

Substitutions can only be made in the substitution box area.

Substitutions are made freely; a substitute may not enter the field until the player he is replacing is within the substitution zone.

FaceOffs:

Two players will meet in the middle of the field and the remaining players must stay behind the attack area until the referee blows the whistle.

Please email lax@ncfusion.org with any questions.