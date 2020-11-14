Wesleyan Christian Academy Basketball Results from Friday Night:WES Girls Winners, while Varsity and JV Boys fall to United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte
Wesleyan Christian Academy Basketball Results from Friday Night:WES Girls Winners, while Varsity and JV Boys fall to United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte
ADatWCA
@wesleyantrojans
Varsity Boys Basketball played hard tonight/Friday but fell short losing 72-56 in their season opener. They’ll look to turn things around tomorrow as they’re back in action in Rock Hill, SC…..WES falls to United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte…
ADatWCA
@wesleyantrojans
Varsity Girls Basketball gets off on the right foot with a strong result in their season opener winning tonight/Friday 56-19. Great Job Ladies!….WES girls top United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte…..
ADatWCA
@wesleyantrojans
Score Update:
JV Boys Basketball: 88-76, Loss…WES JV boys fall to United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte….
