Wesleyan Christian Academy Basketball Results from Friday Night:WES Girls Winners, while Varsity and JV Boys fall to United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte……

Varsity Boys Basketball played hard tonight/Friday but fell short losing 72-56 in their season opener. They’ll look to turn things around tomorrow as they’re back in action in Rock Hill, SC…..WES falls to United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte…

Varsity Girls Basketball gets off on the right foot with a strong result in their season opener winning tonight/Friday 56-19. Great Job Ladies!….WES girls top United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte…..

Score Update:

JV Boys Basketball: 88-76, Loss…WES JV boys fall to United Faith Christian Academy, in Charlotte….