Caldwell Academy Fall Athletic Accomplishments

Caldwell Academy was blessed to compete in several sports with results as follows for the NCISAA 2A classification::

VOLLEYBALL TEAM::: UNDEFEATED STATE CHAMPS 20-0 NCISAA 2A,,, Ranked # 2 in STATE overall by MAXPREPS out of 160 plus teams.

WON 60 of 62 SETS PLAYED. Never lost a set in STATE PLAYOFFS

CONFERENCE CHAMPS PTAC for the 7th consecutive year, winning streak of 54 games dating back to 2015,,

Team was lead by 3 seniors, Gabby Black,, Christina Phillips,, & Lindsey MacDiarmid . These 3 ladies have played together the last 7 years since middle school, record as follows :: Middle School 50 W– 0L,, High School JV 23W–0L & Varsity 92W–15 L for a total wins of 165 & losses of 15 for a winning % of 92 %. Their 4 year varsity record ( 2017-2020 ) 92W — 15L for a winning % of 86% 2nd best in Caldwell’s History.

INDIVIDUAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS ::

Gabby Black, ALL STATE 1st TEAM,, ALL CONFERENCE 2020 & 2019,, CONFERENCE PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

TEAM LEADERSHIP AWARD. 2020.. Ranked # 1 in KILLS in the state with 268,, # 6th in HITTING STATS, .399

CAREER STATS;; SETS PLAYED 277,,, KILLS 509 ,, HITTING % .326,,, DIGS 381,,, ACES 178

Christina Phillips ,, ALL STATE 1st TEAM,, ALL CONFERENCE 2020 & 2019. LEADERSHIP AWARD 2020

Ranked # 1 in ASSISTS in the state with 613

CAREER STATS :: SETS PLAYED 278,,, ASSISTS 2,032 ( 1st player in Caldwell’s History with over 2,000 )

ACES 205,,, DIGS 308,,, KILLS 75

Lindsey MacDiarmid,,, ALL STATE 1st TEAM 2020 & 2019,, ALL CONFERENCE 2020 & 2019,, LEADERSHIP AWARD 2020

Ranked # 3 in KILLS in state with 218,, # 3 in HITTING STATS .500

CAREER STATS :: SETS PLAYED 278,, KILLS 568,, HITTING % .371,,, DIGS 305,, ACES 112,, BLOCKS 37

Will play VOLLEYBALL at BERRY COLLEGE, Rome Ga.

Madison Bozarth … SO ALL STATE 1st TEAM 2020, ALL CONFERENCE 2020,,2019 ,, TEAM MVP 2020

Ranked #1 in ACES in state with 97,, #1 in DIGS 391, ( new school record, old record of 356 set by

Suzanna Ricard in 2012)

Sophia Plasman— JR ALL STATE 1st TEAM 2020

Coach Dan Bozarth— Picked up his 200th win mid season & finished with overall record for 9 years of 213 W— 40 L winning % of 84%

2nd STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

TENNIS Overall Record 7 W 8L Conference 4W 6L # 3 seed in STATE TOURNAMENT,, lost quarterfinals

Rollins Ortmann ALL STATE 1st TEAM.. ALL CONFERENCE, RANKED #1 by MAXPREPS at #1 SINGLES

RECORD 12W 3 L

CROSS COUNTRY GIRLS Finished 5th in STATE out of 15 teams.

ALL STATE Olivia Furst finished 6th,,, Fiona Konig finished 9th out of 124 runners

PTAC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP Finished 4ht out of 6 teams

ALL CONFERENCE Olivia Furst 3rd,,, Courtney Sanders 9th out of 32 runners

CROSS COUNTRY BOYS Finished 7th STATE out of 21 teams.

TOP FINISHERS Parker Jenkins 15h,,, Luke Collins 33rd out of 158 runners.

PTAC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP finished 4th out of 6 teams

TOP FINISHERS Parker Jenkins 17th,, Luke Collins 23rd out of 33 runners

BOYS SOCCER Overall record 2W–8L,,, 1W–6L conference #6 seed state playoffs

Lost 2nd round.

DIALECTIC ( MIDDLE SCHOOL )

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL CONFERENCE & TOURNAMENT CHAMPS

RECORD 12-0 UNDEFEATED

BOYS SOCCER 2nd place conference 7W–2L ( both to Calvary Day)

Won TOURNAMENT 2W–0L ( beat Calvary Day in finals )

