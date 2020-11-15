Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard for 11/14/2020:North Carolina over Wake Forest, 59-53/N.C. State tops FSU, 38-22 and more(UNC and WFU QB’s combined for 979 yards and 10 TD’s passing)/Looking at the Locals

Finals on the Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard….Sprinkle Oil #1, with Tim Rich, at 2918 East Market Street, and Chris Rich, at Sprinkle Oil #2, 1400 West Gate City Blvd. Be sure to see/check out their ad, here on the right hand column at the GreensboroSports.com website…

Finals:

North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53

North Carolina(6-2)/Wake Forest(4-3)

North Carolina’s QB Sam Howell was 32-45 for 550 yards and 6 TD passes…QB Sam Hartman, from Wake Forest was 29-45 for 429 yards and 4 TD’s…Howell also had one rushing TD for UNC…Christian Beal-Smith(East Forsyth HS) with 17 carries for 120 yards rushing for Wake Forest…Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) with 2 Tackles and 1 was a Solo Tackle, plus Murphy had a Sack, and a Tackle for a Loss for North Carolina….

**********UNC and WFU QB’s combined for 979 yards and 10 TD’s passing…***********

N.C. State 38, Florida State 22

N.C. State(5-3)/FSU(2-6)

N.C. State QB Bailey Hockman went 24-34 passing for 265 yards, with 3 TD’s/1 INT. Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 2 Tackles and 1 of those was a Solo Tackle, for N.C. State…

Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24

Miami(7-1)/VA Tech(4-4)

VA Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) was 19-29 for 202 yards, with 0 TD/1 INT…Hooker ran the ball 21 times for 59 yards with 1 TD for VA Tech…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 86 yards for VA Tech…

Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31

Notre Dame(8-0)/BC(5-4)

Virginia 31, Louisville 17

UVA(3-4)/Louisville(2-6)

Pittsburgh(4-4) at Georgia Tech(2-5) Postponed

Appalachian State 17, Georgia State 13

APP State(6-1)/GA State(3-4)

Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 receptions for 22 yards for APP State….

Liberty University 58, Western Carolina 14

Liberty(8-0)/WCU(0-1)

Will Jones(Page HS) QB at WCU goes 7-13 for 74 yards, with 1 TD/1 INT…Jones ran the ball 5 for 32 yards for WCU….Liberty QB Malik Willis went 14-19 for 306 yards, with 3 TD/0 INT…Willis ran the ball 8 times for 97 yards and 2 TD’s on the ground…

Gardner-Webb(0-0) at Charlotte(2-3) Cancelled

from Friday Night:

Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17

Cincinnati(7-0)/ECU(1-6)

Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) had 4 Tackles and all four were Solo Tackles for Johnson and ECU…Myles Berry(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle and that was a Solo Tackle for Berry and ECU…