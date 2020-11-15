Sprinkle Oil 1&2 Saturday College Football Scoreboard for 11/14/2020:North Carolina over Wake Forest, 59-53/N.C. State tops FSU, 38-22 and more(UNC and WFU QB’s combined for 979 yards and 10 TD’s passing)/Looking at the Locals
Finals:
North Carolina 59, Wake Forest 53
North Carolina(6-2)/Wake Forest(4-3)
North Carolina’s QB Sam Howell was 32-45 for 550 yards and 6 TD passes…QB Sam Hartman, from Wake Forest was 29-45 for 429 yards and 4 TD’s…Howell also had one rushing TD for UNC…Christian Beal-Smith(East Forsyth HS) with 17 carries for 120 yards rushing for Wake Forest…Myles Murphy(Dudley HS) with 2 Tackles and 1 was a Solo Tackle, plus Murphy had a Sack, and a Tackle for a Loss for North Carolina….
**********UNC and WFU QB’s combined for 979 yards and 10 TD’s passing…***********
N.C. State 38, Florida State 22
N.C. State(5-3)/FSU(2-6)
N.C. State QB Bailey Hockman went 24-34 passing for 265 yards, with 3 TD’s/1 INT. Devan Boykin(Ragsdale HS) with 2 Tackles and 1 of those was a Solo Tackle, for N.C. State…
Miami 25, Virginia Tech 24
Miami(7-1)/VA Tech(4-4)
VA Tech QB Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) was 19-29 for 202 yards, with 0 TD/1 INT…Hooker ran the ball 21 times for 59 yards with 1 TD for VA Tech…Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 86 yards for VA Tech…
Notre Dame 45, Boston College 31
Notre Dame(8-0)/BC(5-4)
Virginia 31, Louisville 17
UVA(3-4)/Louisville(2-6)
Pittsburgh(4-4) at Georgia Tech(2-5) Postponed
Appalachian State 17, Georgia State 13
APP State(6-1)/GA State(3-4)
Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) with 2 receptions for 22 yards for APP State….
Liberty University 58, Western Carolina 14
Liberty(8-0)/WCU(0-1)
Will Jones(Page HS) QB at WCU goes 7-13 for 74 yards, with 1 TD/1 INT…Jones ran the ball 5 for 32 yards for WCU….Liberty QB Malik Willis went 14-19 for 306 yards, with 3 TD/0 INT…Willis ran the ball 8 times for 97 yards and 2 TD’s on the ground…
Gardner-Webb(0-0) at Charlotte(2-3) Cancelled
from Friday Night:
Cincinnati 55, East Carolina 17
Cincinnati(7-0)/ECU(1-6)
Nolan Johnson(Southwest Guilford HS) had 4 Tackles and all four were Solo Tackles for Johnson and ECU…Myles Berry(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle and that was a Solo Tackle for Berry and ECU…
