Tampa Bay Buccaneers Flight Delayed 7 Hours before Bucs can arrive in Charlotte for Sunday’s/Today’s game vs. Carolina Panthers

from www.espn.com:

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers landed in Charlotte, North Carolina, late Saturday night after a delay of more than seven hours brought on by mechanical issues with their plane, a team source told ESPN.

According to the original flight plan, the team was scheduled to depart Tampa International Airport at 2:25 p.m. ET Saturday and arrive in Charlotte at 3:55 p.m. ET. The team eventually boarded a new plane that took off just after 10 p.m. ET and landed at 11:27 p.m. ET.

Before switching planes, the Bucs were on the tarmac for more than five hours, the source said. They held team meetings at the airport and ate a meal there, but it was in an area of the airport for chartered planes with restricted access.

The team scattered about the building and went outdoors to accommodate social distancing.

Tampa Bay is set to play the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

NFL Network first reported that the team’s flight was delayed.