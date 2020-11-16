George Brothers NFL Sunday Scoreboard:Panthers tied with Bucs 17-17 at Halftime and Second Half is SOS(Same Old Story), with Panthers beat up and beaten down(3rd Quarter was the Killer!!!)/Looking at the Locals

Finals from the NFL on our George Brothers Sunday Football Scoreboard….from/courtesy of Jeff, Scotty, Michael and Kevin George, at the George Brothers Funeral Service, on Greenhaven Drive, off of Rehoebeth Church Road….Family serving Family, at the George Brothers Funeral Service…Be sure to see their ad on the right hand column, here at GreensboroSports.com….

NFL Sunday Finals:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 46 , Carolina Panthers 23

Panthers(3-7)/Bucs(7-3)

Today’s FOX TV announcers were calling the Panthers’ third quarter performance putrid and horrendous, among other terms, and it was like it was SOS for the Panthers in the second half, vs. Tampa Bay…The game was tied at 17-17, at halftime, and then in the 3rd quarter, the Panthers once again self-destructed…RB Mike Davis got hurt, DB Donte Jackson got hurt, and QB Teddy Bridgewater got hurt…The Panthers’ defense gave up a 98-yard TD run by the Bucs’ RB Ronald Jones II…The Panthers are dead meat in the third quarter and pretty much not in the game, on third down…..Lots of work to do and the Matt Rhule-coaching staff will have to start approaching these games, like they are NFL games, and not college games…..Tampa Bay RB Ronald Jones II with 23 carries for 192 yards and 1 TD…Bucs’ QB Tom Brady goes 28-39 for 341 yards, with 3 TD’s/0 INT’s…..The Carolina Panthers offense came up with just 65 yards rushing and only 122 yards passing…

Pittsburgh Steelers 36, Cincinnati Bengals 10

Steelers(9-0)/Bengals(2-6-1)

Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 2 receptions for 38 yards for the Steelers…Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS) with 8 Tackles and 5 of them were Solo Tackles for the Bengals…

Miami Dolphins 29, LA Chargers 21

Dolphins(6-3)/Chargers(2-7)

Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 3 receptions for 39 yards and 1 TD for the Chargers….

Cleveland Browns 10, Houston Texans 7

Browns(6-3)/Texans(2-7)

Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 2 Tackles, and 1 of his tackles was a Solo Tackle, and he had 1/2 of a Sack, plus 1 QB Hit….

New Orleans Saints 27, San Francisco 49ers 13

Saints(7-2)/49ers(4-6)

Emanuel Moseley(Dudley HS) with 1 Tackle and it was a Solo Tackle for the 49ers….

Detroit Lions 30, Washington Football Club 27

Lions(4-5)/WFC(2-7)

Arizona Cardinals 32, Buffalo Bills 30

Bills(7-3)/Cardinals(6-3)

LA Rams 23, Seattle Seahawks 16

Rams(6-3)/Seahawks(6-3)

Green Bay Packers 24, Jacksonville Jaguars 20

Packers(7-2)/Jags(1-8)

NY Giants 27, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Giants(3-7)/Eagles(3-5-1)

Las Vegas Raiders 37, Denver Broncos 12

Raiders(6-3)/Broncos(3-6)

New England Patriots 23, Baltimore Ravens 17

Pats(4-4)/Ravens(6-3)

from Thursday Night:

Indianapolis Colts 34, Tennessee Titans 17

Colts(6-3)/Titans(6-3)

Monday Night Football:

Minnesota Vikings(3-5) at the Chicago Bears(5-4) 8:15pm on ESPN