HPT HiToms Announce the Hire of Scott Davis(WES) as Head Coach

HPT HiToms Announce the Hire of Scott Davis(Wesleyan Christian Academy) as Head Coach

High Point/Thomasville – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms have announced the hiring of Scott Davis as their 2021 head coach. Davis becomes the 84-year old franchise’s second consecutive head coach born and raised in the greater High Point/Thomasville community.

Serving for 17 seasons as the head coach at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point, Davis’ illustrious coaching career includes five North Carolina Independent School Athletic Association championships, six NCISAA state-runner-up finishes, 14 Piedmont Athletic Conference Independent Schools conference titles and an overall record of 357-94.

“The HiToms’ family is thrilled that Scott has accepted our head coaching position,” HiToms President Greg Suire said. “His successful Wesleyan track-record speaks for itself, and his ability to build team-oriented cultures through leadership and shared common goals are the ingredients our organization needs to maintain excellence,” Suire added. “Coach Davis’ players rave about his ability to motivate and inspire, and these are the ‘teaching’ characteristics needed to continue our ‘HiTom4Life’ organizational mantra.

Developing 32 collegiate players throughout his Wesleyan tenure, Davis’ most heralded former athlete is Thomasville native and San Diego Padres star Wil Myers. A four-year starter at Wesleyan and a two-year veteran of the HPT Post 87 HiToms program, Myers has emerged as the greater High Point area’s most decorated scholastic baseball player. Earning multiple All-State NCISAA honors for the Trojans, Myers was drafted in third round of the 2009 Major League Baseball Draft by the Kansas City Royals and has since won the 2013 Rookie of the Year award and earned a spot on the 2016 National League All-Star team.

“I am excited to join the tradition rich HiToms as their next Head Coach,” Scott Davis said. “I look forward to working with the outstanding young men that will join our club in 2021. The expectations will always be high and I look forward to seeing many familiar faces this summer at historic Finch Field.”

A native of Trinity, Davis starred at Trinity High School under Dick Gurley and then at Ledford for Davidson County baseball legend Gary Hinkle. Earning all-conference and all-state accolades at both schools, Davis starred as well on the Post 87 HiToms American Legion predecessor, Thomasville Post 41. Following five summers at Finch Field with the 41’s that included a 44-game hitting streak, Davis excelled under legendary Louisburg College head coach Russ Frazier earning All-Conference, All-Region and All-American honors. The Atlantic Coast Conference welcomed the Trinity native next as Davis spearheaded Sam Esposito’s NC State program winning ACC regular season titles in 1986 and 1987.

HEAD COACH CAREER:

2003-2019: Wesleyan Christian Academy 2003-2019 (17 seasons)

Overall Record 357-94

NCISAA State Titles: 5

NCISAA State Runner ups: 6

PACIS Conference Titles: 14

PACIS Conference Coach of the Year Awards:9

NCISAA North Carolina Coach of the Year Awards: 1

Wesleyan Collegiate Alumni: 32

NCISAA All-State Selections: 36

Wesleyan Professional Alumni Players: 5 (Wil Myers, Michael Dimock, Jon Olczak, Wes Wrenn, Weston Wilson)

PLAYING CAREER:

1979-1982: Trinity HS – All Conference & All County

1983: Ledford HS – All Conference, All County, All State

1980-1984: (5 Summers) Thomasville Post 41 Legion/44 game hitting streak National Record (1983-1984)

1985: Louisburg JC All Conference, All Region, All American

1986-1987: NC State Baseball Starter

1986: Waynesboro Generals (All Shenandoah Valley League – 1B)

Courtesy of Greg Suire

HPT HiToms

Finch Field

7003 Ballpark Rd., Thomasville, NC 27360

www.hitoms.com

CLICK ON Below for video…

New HIToms Head Coach Scott Davis shares with Abby Davis his path to Finch Field! pic.twitter.com/c9nEJOpLIL — High Point-Thomasville HiToms (@HTHiToms) November 16, 2020