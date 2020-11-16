New AP/Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll with Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4) and Miami(12) in as ACC member schools
Rank School Points Previous Record 1 Alabama (60) 1,548 1 6-0 2 Notre Dame (1) 1,467 2 8-0 3 Ohio State (1) 1,445 3 3-0 4 Clemson 1,355 4 7-1 5 Texas A&M 1,240 5 5-1 6 Florida 1,222 6 5-1 7 Cincinnati 1,198 7 7-0 8 BYU 1,094 8 8-0 9 Indiana 997 10 4-0 10 Wisconsin 950 13 2-0 11 Oregon 949 11 2-0 12 Miami (Fla.) 940 9 7-1 13 Georgia 824 12 4-2 14 Oklahoma State 750 14 5-1 T-15 Coastal Carolina 557 15 7-0 T-15 Marshall 557 16 7-0 17 Iowa State 498 17 5-2 18 Oklahoma 497 18 5-2 19 Northwestern 378 23 4-0 20 Southern Cal 377 20 2-0 21 Liberty 307 22 8-0 22 Texas 296 21 5-2 23 Auburn 187 24 4-2 24 Louisiana 177 25 7-1 25 Tulsa 155 NR 4-1
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1
