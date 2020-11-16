New AP/Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll with Notre Dame(2), Clemson(4) and Miami(12) in as ACC member schools

New AP/Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll

Rank    School          Points   Previous       Record
1	Alabama (60)	1,548	 1	        6-0
2	Notre Dame (1)	1,467	 2	        8-0
3	Ohio State (1)	1,445	 3	        3-0
4	Clemson	        1,355	 4	        7-1
5	Texas A&M	1,240	 5	        5-1
6	Florida	        1,222	 6	        5-1
7	Cincinnati	1,198	 7	        7-0
8	BYU	        1,094	 8	        8-0
9	Indiana	          997	10	        4-0
10	Wisconsin	  950	13	        2-0
11	Oregon	          949	11	        2-0
12	Miami (Fla.)	  940	 9	        7-1
13	Georgia	          824	12	        4-2
14	Oklahoma State	  750	14	        5-1
T-15	Coastal Carolina  557	15	        7-0
T-15	Marshall	  557	16	        7-0
17	Iowa State	  498	17	        5-2
18	Oklahoma	  497	18	        5-2
19	Northwestern	  378	23	        4-0
20	Southern Cal	  377	20	        2-0
21	Liberty	          307	22	        8-0
22	Texas	          296	21	        5-2
23	Auburn	          187   24	        4-2
24	Louisiana	  177	25	        7-1
25	Tulsa	          155	NR	        4-1

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona State 9, Boise State 6, San Jose State 5, Appalachian State 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1

