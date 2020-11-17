ACC Announces Week 10 ACC Football Players of the Week:Sam Howell(UNC), Christian Beal-Smith(East Forsyth HS/WFU), Michael Carter(UNC), and Dazz Newsome(UNC) among in-state honorees

Week 10 ACC Football Players of the Week Announced

from www.theacc.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized following their standout performances in last weekend’s games.

The selections are determined by a vote of a 16-member media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

QUARTERBACK – Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., QB, Indian Trail, N.C.

Named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second time in three weeks after completing 32-of-45 passes and setting school single-game records for passing yards (550) and touchdown passes (6) as UNC rallied to a 59-53 victory over Wake Forest • Also rushed 20 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 4:11 remaining in the game as the Tar Heels overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit • Howell’s 550 yards passing marks the third-highest single-game total in ACC history, and his six touchdown passes ties the single-game ACC record.

CO-RUNNING BACK – Michael Carter, North Carolina, Sr., RB, Navarre, Fla.

Totaled 150 all-purpose yards with 74 rushing, 55 receiving and 21 kick-return yards in the 59-53 victory over Wake Forest • Also scored a 46-yard receiving touchdown in earning his second ACC Running Back of the Week accolade of the 2020 season.

CO-RUNNING BACK – Christian Beal-Smith, Wake Forest, Jr., RB, Winston-Salem, N.C.

Totaled a game-high 120 rushing yards on 17 carries in the Demon Deacons’ 59-53 loss at North Carolina • Averaged a game-high 7.1 yards per carry while coming within 10 yards of his career single-game rushing high • Tallied four rushes of 12 yards or more, including a game-best 37 yard run in the first quarter • Third game this season with 100-plus rushing yards.

RECEIVER – Dazz Newsome, North Carolina, Sr., WR, Hampton, Va.

Finished with 10 receptions for a career-high 189 receiving yards and equaled a career best with two receiving touchdowns in Saturday’s 59-53 victory over Wake Forest • Touchdown scoring receptions covered 75 and 44 yards.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, Gr., OG, Cincinnati, Ohio

Led a Notre Dame offensive line that helped the second-ranked Fighting Irish pile up 561 total yards (278 rushing with three touchdowns, 283 passing with three touchdowns and zero sacks) in Saturday’s 45-31 win at Boston College • Total yardage was the most this season for Notre Dame and the most for the Irish in a road game since 584 yards against Navy in 2018 • The Irish have scored 45 or more points in two-consecutive games for the first time since 1996 and continue to lead the ACC in time of possession (more than 34 minutes per game) and third-down conversions (54.1 percent).

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN – Jaelan Phillips, Miami, Jr., DE, Redlands, Calif.

Named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the second week in a row following his performance in No. 12 Miami’s 25-24 win at Virginia Tech • Tied for the team lead with eight total tackles, including a career-best 4.5 tackles for loss with a career-high 2.5 sacks • The 4.5 tackles for loss are the most by a Hurricane in any game this season and the second-most by any Miami player since Manny Diaz’s arrival as defensive coordinator in 2016.

LINEBACKER – Noah Taylor, Virginia, Jr., OLB, Silver Spring, Md.

Came up with a huge defensive play in the Cavaliers’ 31-17 victory over Louisville by picking off a pass on the Cardinals’ opening possession and returning it 85 yards for a touchdown • It marked the longest interception return by a linebacker in UVA program history and the longest in the ACC this season (tying for third longest in FBS this year) • Finished with five tackles as Virginia created three total turnovers and made two fourth-down stops in becoming only the second team this season to hold Louisville to fewer than 20 points.

DEFENSIVE BACK – Shaun Crawford, Notre Dame, Gr., S, Lakewood, Ohio

Led No. 2 Notre Dame with nine tackles in Saturday’s 45-31 road win at Boston College, including a quarterback sack on the Eagles’ opening drive • Now has 3.5 sacks for the season • Nine tackles versus BC were his most ever in a collegiate game, and his 1.5 tackles for loss were also a career high.

SPECIALIST – Lou Hedley, Miami, Jr., P, Mandurah, Australia

Named ACC Specialist of the Week for the second time this season after key contributions to Miami’s 25-24 win at Virginia Tech • Averaged 52.4 yards on his seven punts and placed three kicks inside the Hokies’ 20-yard line • Had a long punt of 58 yards, and his one punt that did not travel at least 50 yards was a 49-yard boot.

ROOKIE – Lavel Davis Jr., Virginia, Fr., WR, Dorchester, S.C.

Seeing his first action since Oct. 17, earned his second ACC Rookie of the Year honor for his play versus Louisville on Saturday • Led the Cavaliers’ offense with four receptions for 74 yards (18.5 ypc) and one score in UVA’s 31-17 win • Scoring reception came in the third quarter on a nine-yard toss to give UVA a 21-10 lead • All four of his catches resulted in first downs.