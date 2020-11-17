Aiken feeling the pain after getting caught up in gun/shooting crossfire in downtown Greensboro:Weather Dave(WXII 12/ROCK 92) shot on Monday

from WXII TV 12.com/www.wxii12.com:

GREENSBORO, N.C. —WXII 12 News meteorologist Dave Aiken was caught in the crossfire of the shooting that happened Monday morning near the Guilford County Courthouse in downtown Greensboro.

Aiken said he was leaving his job as a DJ at Rock 92 and was sitting at the intersection of Elm and Eugene streets in his car when the gunfire broke out.

During the ordeal, a bullet went through Aiken’s car and grazed his arm.

Aiken said the injury felt like a bee sting, and that he is OK.

Greensboro police said at least three people were shot outside the courthouse at about 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said at least one person’s injuries were critical.