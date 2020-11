Game Reports on Shining Light Academy/SLA-Bethany Community School Girls and Boys Basketball

Finals:

Shining Light Academy/SLA girls 76, Bethany Community School 16

Shining Light Academy/SLA boys 93, Bethany Community School 59

GIRLS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL BETHANY COMMUNITY SCHOOL 2 3 8 3 16 SHINING LIGHT 31 21 12 12 76

BETHANY COMMUNITY SCHOOL – TAYLOR KALLAM 8, MARILYN TUCKER 5, HOPE MANUEL 3

SHINING LIGHT (2-0/0-0) – JOY CONE 40, ELLA SMITH 18, JAYLA MASSEY 12, KAYLEIGH FIEDLER 6

SHINING LIGHT KNIGHTS COME OUT FIRING EARLY AND OFTEN AND NEVER LOOK BACK. JOY CONE AGAIN LEADS ALL SCORERS WITH 40 POINTS ON 5-3 POINTERS. ELLA SMITH ADDED 18 WHILE JAYLA MASSEY CHIPS IN 12 POINTS. THE KNIGHTS WILL BE BACK IN ACTION ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 TRAVELING TO THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL.

BOYS TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL BETHANY COMMUNITY SCHOOL 19 14 14 12 59 SHINING LIGHT 31 16 27 19 93

BETHANY COMMUNITY SCHOOL – JAY BRIM 14, JAKE WILSON 13, RUSS BOWERS 9, MASON McDOW 5, DONOVAN STEVENSON 4, CHRISTIAN COLE 4, GRAHAM CROUCH 4, AIDEN FEBRES 3, REESE HUBBARD 2, AMANI MILLER 1

SHINING LIGHT (1-1/0-0) – WILL RHODES 34, NASIR GIBBS 24, JOSH MEBANE 11, ALEX HOGSETT 7, SAMEER QURESHI 6, CANON ROBERTS 5, T.J. CORBIN 4, TOBIUS BAKER 2

THE BOYS FOLLOW SUIT AND COME OUT FIRING ON ALL CYLENDARS AND NEVER LOOK BACK. WILL RHODES HAS A GAME HIGH 34. NASIR GIBBS ADDS 24, AND JOSH MEBANE CHIPS IN 11 TO LEAD THE SCHORING FOR THE KNIGHTS. SLA WILL BE BACK IN ACTION ON THURSDAY AS THEY TRAVEL TO THE BURLINGTON SCHOOL.

