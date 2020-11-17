Lax Gives Back and Winter Programs from NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse

NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse: Lax Gives Back

Bring your gently used Lacrosse equipment to the Triad Pumpkin Classic and donate it to LAX Gives Back…

LAX GIVES BACK accepts Boys and Girls sticks, heads, helmets, pads, cleats, balls, gloves, bags…

Visit our tent and received a wristband with your donation….

Questions:Contact laxgivesback@email.com

Our Mission

Our mission at Lax Gives Back is to spread the game of lacrosse to kids that do not have access to equipment. We do this by accepting equipment donations and distributing them to teams in need. We strive to help as many kids as we can because we believe that lacrosse is an amazing game, and it has a positive impact on people, on and off the field.

NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse: Winter Programs

NC Fusion’s goal is to promote the sport of lacrosse in the Piedmont Triad and fuel growth at every level while honoring the game in all ways.

Each level is designed to promote the exciting sport of lacrosse and to develop fundamental lacrosse skills while providing age and skill-appropriate programs for each participating member. We strive for our members to reach their full potential by focusing on a foundation of skills and techniques taught by the best collegiate and high school coaches in the Triad Region.

NC Fusion Lacrosse

These Level 4 programs are for all youth and high school players at all skill levels and designed to support recreation and the growth of lacrosse in the Triad. These programs include:

Premier Outdoor Lacrosse League

Triad BoxLa Youth Winter Indoor

3v3 Introduction to Lacrosse

7v7 Middle School Fall League

10v10 High School Fall League

Southern Stars Youth Spring League

After School Lacrosse Clinics

Laxday Clinic

Travel Box lacrosse

Winter Warehouse Training

One-on-one Positional Clinics

Spring Tune-up Series

High Impact Youth Camp

High Point University Partnership

Fusion Rising Stars

This Level 3 program is for players who are relatively new to the game of lacrosse and would like to build on their recreational season. This program is a valuable introduction into club lacrosse and gives players the ability to train with our professional lacrosse staff in a fun and positive environment. These teams will compete at regional tournaments and attend the High Impact Youth Lacrosse Camp.

Summer Club: March – July with 2 events and 6-8 training sessions

Fall Club: September – November with 2 events and 6-8 training sessions

Teams based out of local PCLA

Select Fusion Lacrosse

This Level 2 program is for players who are interested in getting more out of their lacrosse experience and want to improve individual skill development, build team concepts and develop leadership in a competitive environment with professional coaching. These teams will compete at regional tournaments.

Summer Club: March – July with 3 events and 12-15 training sessions

Fall Club: September – November with 3 events and 8 training sessions

Elite Lacrosse

This Level 1 program is for players who are interested in year-round commitment, discipline, and accountability. Best suited for families who are dedicated to their player’s growth and future goals. We expose our youth and high school players to the best regional and national competition.

Summer Club: March – July with 3-4 events and 15-18 training sessions

Fall Club: September – November with 3-4 events and up to 15 training sessions

Even though NCAA rules have moved the hard-recruiting date back to September 1st of a player’s junior year, for high school players, evaluations start during the summer between freshman and sophomore years. We provide our high school players the opportunity to be at events that will showcase their abilities to college coaches and will guide each player through the recruiting process.

southern-stars-badge

The Southern Stars Lacrosse Program was founded by five of the region’s leading clubs including NC Fusion. As an organization, the goal is to bring in the top players from the region together to compete against the top programs in the nation, in a competitive and enjoyable experience for our players and their parents. Click here to learn more about the Southern Stars Program and team availability.