Aijah Palmore(Ragsdale High School/Lady Gaters) declares to play her College Basketball at St. Andrews University

Aijah Palmore, from Ragsdale High School, and part of the RHS Tigers Class of 2020, has declared to play her college basketball at St. Andrews University…She will part of the SAU Knights’ women’s basketball program…

Aijah Palmore:“After weighing my options and making a choice on my future, I have made a decision to commit to St. Andrews University to play basketball and further my education”…..Palmore, the post player from Ragsdale HS, thanks coaches Sparks, Shelton, Bradford, Coach Wayne and Coach T, for pushing her to reach her potential….

Aijah Palmore also says, “The time and effort put into me to be the player I am today, is appreciated”….