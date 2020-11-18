Caldwell Academy Signing News/Caldwell Academy Basketball News
Here is the latest Caldwell Academy Signing News/Caldwell Academy Basketball News…..
Signing day! Lindsey MacDiarmid (Volleyball, Berry College), Luke Elmore (Baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne), Eli Hopkins (Baseball, Coker). #riseup pic.twitter.com/1vzr1MbDzS
— Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellEagles) November 18, 2020
Jv basketball and varsity girls pick up wins in their season opener today against BCA. Taylor Riffey posted 10 to lead a balanced Eagles attack in the girls game. #riseup pic.twitter.com/OspVEtP16f
— Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellEagles) November 18, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.