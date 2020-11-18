Charlotte Motor Speedway Christmas By the Numbers

Speedway Christmas By the Numbers:

Millions of Lights, Thousands of Cars, Countless Memories

*****Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC opens this weekend for its 11th season.******

+++++Show is open nightly Nov. 21-Jan. 17, 2021; Car passes start at just $20+++++

CONCORD, N.C.– When Charlotte Motor Speedway opens the gate for the 11th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC this weekend, fans will be treated to the biggest and brightest holiday lights spectacle yet at the iconic speedway. Ushering in the return of one of the Southeast’s largest and most-anticipated holiday traditions, the show kicks off Saturday as visitors from across the country descend on the twinkling track for the drive-thru show, which runs nightly through Jan. 17, 2021, but is closed Christmas Day.

Here are this year’s facts, by the numbers, for what has become a can’t-miss tradition for families gearing up for the Christmas season:

4 million: Creating a spectacular showcase of sparkle, the speedway has added lights this year, bringing the grand total to a mind-boggling 4 million. The theme of this year’s display – Santa’s North Pole – will see popular scenes from the jolly elf’s Winter Wonderland come to life in illuminated fashion alongside millions of LEDs synchronized to popular Christmas tunes.

4 miles: Strung throughout the infield, along portions of the iconic speedway and innovative ROVAL™, in the grandstands and under the concourse, Speedway Christmas guests wind through nearly four miles of lights as they take in hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music.

5,200 hours: A light show of this magnitude takes a sizable effort to construct. The speedway’s operation crews have been hard at work since mid-October stringing lights, running power and testing the displays. In total, crews will rack up more than 5,200 work hours getting ready for opening night.

14,000 feet: Hundreds of light displays require plenty of extension cords. This year crews will use approximately 14,000 feet of cords to provide the power needed to bring the lively displays to life.

38 states: Now in its 11th year, Speedway Christmas has become a national attraction. Last year, guests from 38 different states purchased advanced tickets through the speedway’s website to visit the show.

5,400 square feet: New for 2020, Speedway Christmas will debut a 5,400-square-foot outdoor ice skating rink for guests to enjoy throughout the holiday season. Open daily, skates can be rented along with an hour on the ice for just $15. Located outside of the speedway near the main entrance, guests do not need a Speedway Christmas ticket to enjoy the new addition.

16,000 square feet: Back by popular demand, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV will transform into a drive-in movie screen throughout the light show, playing holiday hit movies like “Elf,” “Home Alone” and “A Christmas Story” every Thursday through Sunday night.

57 nights: Open nightly from Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, 2021 (closed Christmas day), Speedway Christmas will come to life for 57 nights throughout the season, providing families plenty of opportunities to take in the magic of the show.

14 songs: Much of what makes Speedway Christmas so unique are the synchronized lights-to-music that fill much of the infield and concourse. Fourteen popular scores played in rotation bring the show to life as displays – some towering as high as 40 feet in the air – dance and glisten to the tunes.

Only 1: With millions of lights, a slew of popular Christmas movies playing on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV and an all-new ice skating rink, there’s only one place families need to be this year to get into the holiday spirit – Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC.

CAR PASSES:

Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC will be open nightly from Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Day. Tickets are sold per vehicle, online or at the gate starting at $20.

Tickets, schedules and more information are available online at www.speedwaychristmas.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, share their photos and join the conversation by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Fans can also keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.