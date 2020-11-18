Duke Softball bringing in Western Guilford HS talent Mariah Headen:Duke Inks No. 4 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day

Duke Softball Coach Marissa Young Inks No. 4 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day

(The Duke softball signing Class for 2021-2022 includes Mariah Headen, from Western Guilford High School, in Greensboro, N.C.)

DURHAM, N.C. – Head coach Marissa Young inks seven future Blue Devils on National Signing Day for the fourth-ranked 2021 Signing Class in the country per Extra Innings Softball.

“I am extremely excited about our 2021 class,” Young said. “It’s our highest-ranked class with each player recognized as a top-100 national recruit. We knew when several were very young, their freshman and sophomore years of high school, that they had tremendous potential. It has been awesome to watch them grow and develop into the players we envisioned they would become.”

The 2021 class ranks behind No. 1 Louisiana-Lafayette, No. 2 Auburn and No. 3 Oklahoma while ahead of No. 5 Alabama, No. 6 LSU, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 10 Ole Miss.

Young’s signing class includes Jada Baker, Taylor Krapf, Kennedy Barron, Ana Gold, Leah Jarnac, Kelsey Zampa and Mariah Headen(Western Guilford High School).

“It’s a group that has played at an elite level, facing the best in the country, week in and week out,” said Young. “I know they are mentally and physically prepared to contribute to a top-25 program. We can’t express enough how excited we are that they recognized the Duke Difference and have chosen to be a part of the Duke softball family.”

Duke Softball

The first NC native to compete in a Blue Devil jersey is officially on the squad…..

Pumped to have Greensboro native Mariah Headen joining the Duke softball family!

Been waiting for this moment for so long!? https://t.co/JZndqHXzZj — Mariah (@mariah_headen) November 12, 2020

Mariah Headen

Extra Innings Ranking: 70th

Position: Utility

Height: 5’11”

Hometown/High School: Greensboro, N.C. / Western Guilford High School

Career Highlights/Honors:

Three-time All-Conference and All-Academic honoree

Four-year letterwinner for both softball and volleyball

Plays travel ball for the Lady Dukes

Member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and Beta Club

Coach Young’s Thoughts: “Mariah will be the first North Carolina player to compete in a Blue Devil uniform. Her softball IQ allows her to play fast and aggressive on the big state in big moments. Mariah’s athleticism and versatility enables her to contribute anywhere in the infield, as well as in the outfield. Versatility is always a characteristic we look for in players and Mariah fits that trait to a tee. As she continues to develop physically, her impact on the field will grow exponentially.”

Why Mariah chose Duke: “Ever since I have been able to think or even talk, Duke has been the college of my dreams. There is no other place I would want to call home.”

The 2021 class steps onto campus next fall while their first spring season will be in 2022.