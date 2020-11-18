Ebenezer Scrooge shows up early in Charlotte this year:Christian McCaffrey not expected to play this week for the Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions(2020 will be NO McCaffrey Christmas!!!/”Bah! Humbug!”)

from www.panthers.com and from your Carolina Panthers Greensboro correspondents here at GreensboroSports.com:

CHARLOTTE – Running back Christian McCaffrey, who sat out Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a shoulder injury, is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Lions.

McCaffrey suffered the injury late in the Week 9 loss at Kansas City. He had just returned after missing six games with a high ankle sprain.

In three games this season, McCaffrey has averaged 124.7 scrimmage yards and scored six total touchdowns.

If McCaffrey is ultimately ruled out, Mike Davis would likely get another start. Davis has totaled 675 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns in 2020.

(#22 Christian McCaffrey not expected to suit up this week for the Carolina Panthers…”Bah Humbug”/curmudgeonly displeasure!!!!!)

**********GreensboroSports.com thought:When McCaffrey returns, run him as a tailback, and have Mike Davis in the lineup, in front of McCaffrey, as a fullback….McCaffrey as the TB, and Davis as the FB….Davis can help provide injury protection for McCaffrey, and Davis can serve as an extra blocker for McCaffrey….Have Davis get his fair share of carries, as the Panthers’ fullback…**********