Emma Moeberg(Northwest Guilford HS) has signed to play College Softball with Francis Marion University, in Florence, South Carolina

Patriot softball signs Stokesdale, NC, pitcher/outfielder

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University softball coach Stacey Vallee has announced the signing of 5-4 right-handed pitcher and outfielder Emma Moberg of Stokesdale, N.C., during the recent signing period. She will enroll at FMU next fall.

Moberg is a senior at Northwest Guilford High School, where she plays for coach Aldine Payne.

In an abbreviated 2020 season, she batted .450 with one homer and in the circle registered a 4-2 record with a 3.00 earned run average and 24 strikeouts in 35 innings.

As a sophomore in 2019, she hit .371 with one home run and posted a 16-4 pitching mark with a 1.88 ERA. She fanned 111 batters in 119 innings, while issuing only 30 walks and limiting opponents to a .223 average. She earned All-State, All-Area, All-District, and All-Conference honors, while also garnering N.C. High School Athletic Association Scholar Athlete recognition.

She was her conference’s Pitcher of the Year as a freshman in 2018, in addition to earning All-State, All-Area, All-District, and Scholar-Athlete honors.

“Emma is most likely going to be a utility player for us, getting some time in the outfield as well as throwing in the circle,” Vallee said. “She will hit as well, and the pop in her bat will provide additional power from an outfield position. She is a dedicated student, and is very excited to become a Patriot in the fall of 2021. Likewise, we can’t wait to have her here on campus and in the locker room.”

This year’s FMU squad will open its 2021 season on the road with a Feb. 6 doubleheader at the University of Mount Olive.

Courtesy of Michael G. Hawkins, ‘85

Francis Marion University

Associate Athletic Director for Communication Services