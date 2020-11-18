Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) commits to attend and play College Football for Randolph-Macon College

Will Lenard, Class of 2021, from Northern Guilford High School, has committed to attend and play college football for Randolph-Macon College…Will is a quarterback and he will be a real asset to the RMC program…

Randolph–Macon College is a private liberal arts college in Ashland, Virginia. Founded in 1830, the school has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students.

Randolph–Macon’s sports teams are known as the Yellow Jackets or, more simply, as “The Jackets.” Randolph–Macon College plays in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), a member of Division III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

I am blessed and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Randolph-Macon College! I thank God, my family, coaches, and trainers for supporting me every step of the way! Go Yellow Jackets!!! ??????@RMCfootball @fbcoach_7 @X_Strothers pic.twitter.com/3xwof5PB0l — Will Lenard (@wlenard21) November 18, 2020

Notable alumni:

Marty Brennaman, former broadcaster for the Cincinnati Reds

Gregg Marshall (1985), former head men’s basketball coach at Wichita State(as of this week.)

Walter Hines Page, journalist, U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom(This name is very similar, if not the same exact name for our local Page High School.)