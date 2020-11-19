Caldwell Academy Eagles make Watch List for Volleyball
Three seniors from Caldwell’s Academy Volleyball have been nominated for the HighSchoolOT All-State team to be released at the conclusion of the NCHSAA season & feature players from all associations.
The All-State team will have 21 representatives from the West & 21 from the East.
The Caldwell Academy Players nominated are ::: Gabby Black,,, Lindsey MacDiarmid,,, & Christina Phillips.
