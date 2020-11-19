Former Greensboro Bat Robinson Cano Suspended for the entire 2021 MLB Season due to Testing Positive for Steroids

Robinson/Robbie Canó played for Staten Island and the Greensboro Bats of the Class-A South Atlantic League in 2002.

(Cano with the Greensboro Bats batted .276, with 14 home runs and 76 RBI, in 113 games, in 2002.)

from www.mlb.com:

NEW YORK — In an announcement with significant implications on both Robinson Canó’s career and the Mets’ near-term future, Major League Baseball revealed Wednesday that Canó has received a 162-game suspension without pay for testing positive for Stanozolol(anabolic steroid), a performance-enhancing substance. Canó will miss the entire 2021 season.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance enhancing substances from the game.”

Canó previously served an 80-game suspension in 2018 after violating MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program for the first time. Playing for the Mariners at that time, Canó tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic better known as Lasix, which is often used to help mask banned substances in urine tests.

“I understand that everything that goes into my body,” Canó said in a prepared statement following that suspension announcement. “I’m responsible for that.”

