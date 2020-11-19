Javon Leake(Page HS/Maryland) signed to the Washington Football Team/Club’s Practice Squad

Posted by Andy Durham on November 19, 2020 at 4:57 pm under College, High School, Photos, Professional | Be the First to Comment

Javon Leake, from Page High School, here in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been signed to the Washington Football Team/Club’s practice squad

Leake was a running back and a kick return man for the Page Pirates, and he did the same thing, with a very high degree of success, for the Maryland Terrapins, on the college level…

Tags: , , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top