Javon Leake(Page HS/Maryland) signed to the Washington Football Team/Club’s Practice Squad

Javon Leake, from Page High School, here in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been signed to the Washington Football Team/Club’s practice squad…

Leake was a running back and a kick return man for the Page Pirates, and he did the same thing, with a very high degree of success, for the Maryland Terrapins, on the college level…

We have signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3TR1cRbsY5 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 19, 2020