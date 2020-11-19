Javon Leake(Page HS/Maryland) signed to the Washington Football Team/Club’s Practice Squad
Javon Leake, from Page High School, here in Greensboro, North Carolina, has been signed to the Washington Football Team/Club’s practice squad…
Leake was a running back and a kick return man for the Page Pirates, and he did the same thing, with a very high degree of success, for the Maryland Terrapins, on the college level…
We have signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/3TR1cRbsY5
— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) November 19, 2020
Speed kills! Congratulations Javon! @ny_king20 we see you. Keep working! #dreambig @pagepirateFB https://t.co/6BCCo5mW5h pic.twitter.com/qmQ5YGUuGQ
— Page High School Athletics (@PagePiratesATH) November 19, 2020
