Northwest Guilford Volleyball tops Oak Grove on Wednesday night and NWG Vikings(1-0) will visit the SWG Cowgirls for a 6pm Match this evening

Posted by Andy Durham on November 19, 2020 at 11:22 am

Northwest Guilford High School picked up its first win of the season by beating Oak Grove in three sets (25-13, 25-12, and 25-8) last night Wednesday night.

The NWG Vikings will be traveling to Southwest Guilford tonight/Thursday night for a 6pm match with the SWG Cowgirls

11/18 @ 6p	S1	S2	S3	Wins
Oak Grove	13	12	8	0
NGHS	        25	25	25	3

