Northwest Guilford Volleyball tops Oak Grove on Wednesday night and NWG Vikings(1-0) will visit the SWG Cowgirls for a 6pm Match this evening
Northwest Guilford High School picked up its first win of the season by beating Oak Grove in three sets (25-13, 25-12, and 25-8) last night Wednesday night.
The NWG Vikings will be traveling to Southwest Guilford tonight/Thursday night for a 6pm match with the SWG Cowgirls…
11/18 @ 6p S1 S2 S3 Wins Oak Grove 13 12 8 0 NGHS 25 25 25 3
