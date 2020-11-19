Northwest Guilford Volleyball tops Oak Grove on Wednesday night and NWG Vikings(1-0) will visit the SWG Cowgirls for a 6pm Match this evening

Northwest Guilford High School picked up its first win of the season by beating Oak Grove in three sets (25-13, 25-12, and 25-8) last night Wednesday night.

The NWG Vikings will be traveling to Southwest Guilford tonight/Thursday night for a 6pm match with the SWG Cowgirls…

11/18 @ 6p S1 S2 S3 Wins Oak Grove 13 12 8 0 NGHS 25 25 25 3