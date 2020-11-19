Wesleyan Christian Academy Basketball Results for 11/19/2020

Posted by Andy Durham on November 19, 2020 at 11:55 pm under High School | Be the First to Comment

Wesleyan Christian Academy varsity girls:Charlotte Christian 49, WES 36

JV Boys:Wesleyan Christian Academy 71, Charlotte Christian 48

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top