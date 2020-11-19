Wesleyan Christian Academy Basketball Results for 11/19/2020
Wesleyan Christian Academy varsity girls:Charlotte Christian 49, WES 36
Varsity Girls Basketball lost 49-36 to Charlotte Christian tonight. It went back and forth through the first half but the Knights pulled away in the second. The Lady Trojans fought hard to the end and for that we are proud of you Ladies!
— ADatWCA (@wesleyantrojans) November 20, 2020
JV Boys:Wesleyan Christian Academy 71, Charlotte Christian 48
