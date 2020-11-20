Carolina Panthers’ QB Teddy Bridgewater Questionable for this Sunday’s game vs. the Detroit Lions

from www.panthers.com:

CHARLOTTE –Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable heading into Sunday’s home game with the Detroit Lions.

Bridgewater, who injured his right knee late in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was limited in practice all week. But the Panthers are still hopeful he’ll be able to play.

“He’s getting better. All along I’ve felt good about where it’s headed,” head coach Matt Rhule said. “It’s just a matter of will we have enough time to get him to where he can be?

“I think it’ll truly be a game-time decision depending on how he feels and how I feel about how he feels.”

If Bridgewater ultimately isn’t able to go, ?Will Grier? will get his third NFL start, or ?P.J. Walker? will get his first.

There’s a long list joining Bridgewater as questionable: tight end ?Chris Manhertz? (shoulder), defensive ends ?Yetur Gross-Matos? (shoulder) and ?Marquis Haynes? (shoulder), linebacker ?Tahir Whitehead? (rib), cornerback ?Rasul Douglas? (ankle) and safety ?Sam Franklin? (ankle).

Running back ?Christian McCaffrey? (shoulder) is the only Panthers’ player ruled out for Sunday. Guard ?John Miller? (knee/ankle), left tackle ?Russell Okung? (calf) and cornerback ?Donte Jackson? (toe) are all doubtful after missing the entire week of practice.

Earlier this week, Rhule said fourth-round pick ?Troy Pride Jr.? would start for Jackson and named ?Trent Scott?, ?Dennis Daley? and ?Greg Little? as starting options on the offensive line.

You can check out the entire injury report by looking below:

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Table – Injury report

Player Injury Game status Donte Jackson Toe Doubtful Christian McCaffrey Shoulder Out John Miller Knee/ankle Doubtful Tahir Whitehead Rib Questionable Teddy Bridgewater Knee Questionable Sam Franklin Ankle Questionable Yetur Gross-Matos Shoulder Questionable Marquis Haynes Shoulder Questionable Chris Manhertz Shoulder Questionable Russell Okung Calf Doubtful Rasul Douglas Ankle Questionable