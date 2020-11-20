Former Super Bowl MVP and a huge part of the 1972 Miami Dolphins (17-0) season, Jake Scott has died:Dolphins and Redskins DB dies at age 75(This guy/DB was the “Real Deal”)

Former Miami Dolphins Super Bowl MVP Jake Scott dies at 75

from Grant Gordon NFL.com Digital Content Producer for the NFL.com

When the 1972 Miami Dolphins concluded one of the most famed and celebrated seasons in NFL chronicle, it was defensive back Jake Scott who garnered Super Bowl Most Valuable Player upon the team’s crowning achievement.

Scott, a nine-year NFL veteran, two-time Super Bowl winner and five-time Pro Bowler, has died at the age of 75.

A free safety for six seasons, including two All-Pro campaigns, with Miami from 1970-1975, Scott’s career concluded with a trio of campaigns with Washington from 1976 through 1978.

Scott, a product of Georgia, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011 a year after he was enshrined in the Miami Dolphins Honor Roll.

Scott produced a stellar career, but his most famous accomplishment was winning Super Bowl MVP to cap the Dolphins’ 17-0 season with a 14-7 win over Washington in Super Bowll VII. Scott had two interceptions in the game and became just the second defensive player to win the Super Bowl MVP. Only eight defensive MVPs have followed.

Scott was around for the Dolphins’ repeat Super Bowl championship in 1973.

He ended his career coincidentally playing for a Washington team he won his greatest glory against.

For his career, Scott played in 126 games, all of them starts. His 49 career interceptions are still tied for 40th in NFL history, he collected 13 fumble recoveries and was also an accomplished punt returner with 1,357 yards in that department.

And, of course, he was a big-game player, having started 12 postseason games — 11 with the Dolphins.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Jake Scott. pic.twitter.com/rIEKsUYI4l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2020

The MVP of Super Bowl VII, five-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro, a member of the Dolphins Honor Roll, and our all-time leader in interceptions.https://t.co/jXdqTl3jIg — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 20, 2020